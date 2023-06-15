Average price of electricity in Spain reaches highest level since March on Friday, June 17

By Chris King • 15 June 2023 • 22:20

Image of electricity meter. Credit: Jittawit21 / Shutterstock.com

On Friday, June 16 2, the average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will rise by 16 per cent compared to today, Thursday 15. Specifically, the price will stand at €122.42/MWh.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €86.74/MWh tomorrow.

The minimum price, of €97.01/MWh, will occur between the hours of 4 pm and 5 pm, while the maximum price will be recorded between 9 pm and 10 pm, at €156.13/MWh.

To find an average price higher than the one that the wholesale electricity market will register for tomorrow, it would be necessary to go back to March 15, when it stood at €132.68/MWh, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

On Tuesday, March 28, Spain’s Council of Ministers approved the extension of the Iberian exception until December 31, after the agreement was reached by Spain and Portugal with the European Commission.

It is not excluded that the deal could be extended for a longer time if the said framework is also extended.