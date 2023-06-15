Fuel prices in Spain increase for third consecutive week as summer approaches

By Chris King • 15 June 2023 • 17:02

Image of petrol pumps. Credit: Powerlightss Shutterstock.com

According to the latest data published by the European Union Oil Bulletin, fuel prices in Spain have increased again in the last week.

This is the third consecutive price rise, although the increases are fractional. Petrol went up by 0.38 to €1.594/litre, while diesel hit €1.424/litre, a jump of 0.49 per cent.

As reported this Thursday, June 15, the figures are calculated based on the average prices collected between June 6 and 12 from more than 11,400 petrol stations across the country.

Despite the third rise in three weeks, the current average price of petrol is 16.85 per cent below what it was a year ago when it stood at €1,941/litre.

Diesel is also 21.02 per cent lower than it was at this point last year when it cost €1,876/litre. In both those cases, the price included the 20 cents per litre discount that was implemented by the government from April 1, 2022.

This measure, brought in to combat the many consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, was subsequently retracted on December 31, 2022.

Filling a regular 55-litre tank with petrol would cost the motorist €87.67 at today’s price, a drop of €17.76 compared to last year. Similarly, to fill up with diesel would cost €78,32, which is €20.84 less than the €99,16 of last year.

Since the 20-cent discount disappeared at the end of December, the behaviour of fuel prices in Spain has been uneven. Petrol began 2023 at a lower price than diesel but has risen by 15.26 per cent in the meantime.

Diesel however has gone against all the forecasts and actually dropped by 2.47 per cent since the start of this year.

Fuel in Spain is cheaper than in the EU and Eurozone countries

Compared to the rest of Europe, fuel in Spain is below the average in the EU for this last week. The average price was €1,729/litre for petrol, and diesel was €1,552/litre. It is the same story in the Eurozone where petrol stands at an average of €1.779/litre, and diesel at €1.579/litre, as reported by 20minutos.es.