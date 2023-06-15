Johnny Depp splits $1 Million between five charities

By John Ensor • 15 June 2023 • 0:39

Credit: Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com

Following the $1 Million settlement resulting from Johnny Depp’s defamation trial, the actor has decided to split the money evenly between five charities.

It seems that some good has finally come out of the bitter court case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, with several of the charitable beneficiaries praising Mr Depp’s generosity, according to TMZ, Wednesday, June 14.

One of the charities which received $200,000 was the Make-A-Film Foundation. An organisation which grants critically and terminally ill children and teenagers the chance to make short films and documentaries with notable actors, writers and directors.

A spokesperson for the charity called the Pirates of the Caribbean star, ‘one of the most generous people we’ve ever worked with.’

Another charity that will put Depp’s donation to good use is Red Feather, which helps Native American communities to address housing issues on reservations, specifically for the Navajo and Hopi tribes.

Mr Depp also chose the Tetiaroa Society, founded by Marlon Brando whose aim is to help island communities have a future by strengthening their resistance to global change. Executive Director, Frank Murphy said: ‘Mr. Depp’s generosity is overwhelming, and we are honoured to be among these amazing organizations that he supports. His contribution will help. . . support indigenous voices across the Pacific, and advance ocean-based solutions to climate change.’

Another cause close to the star of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is the Amazonia Fund Alliance. An organisation that works non-stop to help preserve the Amazon ecosystem and its indigenous populations.

Last but not least is The Painted Turtle, funded by Paul Newman. Described as a seriously fun camp, whose goal is to give children who have severe medical problems a chance to just be kids in a safe environment.