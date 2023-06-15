Legendary British film star dies at age of 87

By John Ensor • 15 June 2023 • 13:22
Legendary film star and politician passes away.
A spokesperson for Glenda Jackson revealed today that the famous actress and politician has died ‘after a brief illness’ at her home in London.
The two-time Oscar winner and former Labour Party politician has died at the age of 87 at home in Blackheath, south-east London, writes The Guardian, Thursday, June 15.
Born Glenda May Jackson on May 9, 1936, in Birkenhead, Cheshire, her mother almost seemed to predict her future career by naming her after Hollywood film star Glenda Farrell.
She will be remembered chiefly as a hugely successful actress, winning what is known as the Triple Crown of Acting, including two Academy Awards, three Emmy Awards and a Tony Award.
In 1978, Ms Jackson was awarded the CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for her services to drama.
Later in her life she entered politics and represented the Labour Party winning a Parliamentary seat, becoming shadow transport minister in 1996. She was also notable in being one of 12 Labour MPs in calling for an investigation into the Iraq War.
In 2015 she returned to her first love of acting, appearing on radio, stage and TV, and recently completed filming The Great Escaper alongside Michael Caine.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.