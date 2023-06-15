Legendary British film star dies at age of 87

By John Ensor • 15 June 2023 • 13:22

Legendary film star and politician passes away.

A spokesperson for Glenda Jackson revealed today that the famous actress and politician has died ‘after a brief illness’ at her home in London.

The two-time Oscar winner and former Labour Party politician has died at the age of 87 at home in Blackheath, south-east London, writes The Guardian, Thursday, June 15.

Born Glenda May Jackson on May 9, 1936, in Birkenhead, Cheshire, her mother almost seemed to predict her future career by naming her after Hollywood film star Glenda Farrell.

She will be remembered chiefly as a hugely successful actress, winning what is known as the Triple Crown of Acting, including two Academy Awards, three Emmy Awards and a Tony Award.

In 1978, Ms Jackson was awarded the CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for her services to drama.

Later in her life she entered politics and represented the Labour Party winning a Parliamentary seat, becoming shadow transport minister in 1996. She was also notable in being one of 12 Labour MPs in calling for an investigation into the Iraq War.

In 2015 she returned to her first love of acting, appearing on radio, stage and TV, and recently completed filming The Great Escaper alongside Michael Caine.