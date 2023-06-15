By Aaron Hindhaugh • 15 June 2023 • 14:00

One final step and development is required for the new high-speed AVE rail line which will allow a smoother and easier connection between Murcia and Almeria.

The brand new Lorca-Sutullena station will be transformed and be unrecognisable for the locals and regular commuters to and from the area and it will also be able to accommodate 2.9 Kilomteres of tunnels.

It’s not just a new line and station, but it will also be extremely high-tech compared to what is already in place and will also increase drastically in size becoming six times bigger than the current one and offer shops, restaurants, lobbies and a state of the art customer service area for commuters.

Work is set to begin on the new line and station at the beginning of next year, so there’s still a very long way to go for people to wait, but given how much is changing and needs to be upgraded, that should not come as a surprise.

The final step that needs to be improved and funded is the actual tunnelling of the new station and railway in Lorca as well as expanding the already present station to ensure the groundworks are all in place and sturdy enough to cope.

Lorca project almost got the green light

Upgrades and work on the Lorca project certainly require the largest amount of investment across the entirety of the line with €408 million already being splurged on this state-of-the-art improvement which includes remodelling the current buildings and also building a brand new platform which stretches throughout the city.

Overall, this new Lorca project will require 3.2 Kilometers of high-speed railway line, with most of it being underground so locals don’t have to worry about it ruining the aesthetic and mustn’t worry about any environmental issues.

The current mayor, Diego Jose Mateos, has been speaking on the current project and how exciting it will be for everyone.

€408 million funding required

He said: Lorca will have a large green axis through which to cross the city from San Diego to the La Vina neighbourhood on a friendly path that invites us to play sports and avoid the use of motor vehicles.”

That last part is ever important for people because the more that public transport is used and the less petrol and diesel cars and vehicles are used as modes of transport, the more it will benefit the environment and climate crisis.