By Anna Ellis • 15 June 2023 • 17:14

Men's Shed Group complete important projects in San Fulgencio. Image: Men's Shed Group San Fulgencio.

MEMBERS of the Men’s Shed have been very pleased to support and complete two important projects for the community of San Fulgencio.

Both of the projects are for the Garden of Reflection, which is run by volunteers and used as an area of reflection by people who wish to remember those who have passed away. It is situated in the urbanisation, just above the Thursday Market area on the corner of Calle Lisboa.

The first project was to refurbish and repair the Rainbow Bridge, which is a memorial to animals.

A further community project the Men’s Shed was asked to support, was the construction of a specific sized, square framework covered in artificial grass making a display wall which will be used to reflect important awareness days such as breast cancer.

Membership of The Men’s Shed is open to anyone in the San Fulgencio area or its urbanisations.

You do not need to have any particular skills to join the group but you will find them at Calle Azorin, Urbanisation La Marina from Monday to Friday between 10:00.AM and 4:00.PM.

They look forward to seeing you.