Nightmare: Man shoots himself while dreaming of burglary

By John Ensor • 15 June 2023 • 11:04

Nightmare. Credit: Christopher Slesarchik/Shutterstock.com

A man who dreamed that his house was being robbed and accidentally shot himself while sleeping has been charged by police.

62-year-old Mark Dicara of Lake Barrington, Illinois, shot himself in the leg during a realistic dream that he was facing an intruder, revealed the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, June 13.

Police officers were called to the scene on April 10, around 9:50 pm following a report of a person who had been shot.

After arriving at the home, instead of an intruder, the deputies found Mr Dicara, 62, with a gunshot wound to his leg, where they administered first aid before transporting him to a hospital for treatment.

A statement from police said: ‘On April 10, 2023, at approximately 9:50 pm, Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Shoreline Road, Lake Barrington. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home and located the victim, Mark M. Dicara, 62, with a gunshot wound to the leg. Sheriff’s deputies applied a tourniquet to Dicara’s leg, as he was losing a significant amount of blood.

‘Further investigation revealed Dicara had a dream that someone was breaking into his home. He retrieved his .357 Magnum Revolver and shot at who he believed was the intruder. When he fired, he shot himself and apparently woke up from the dream. Dicara was transported to an area hospital for treatment on his gunshot wound. The round discharged from the firearm went through Dicara’s leg and lodged itself into Dicara’s bedding.

‘Fortunately, the round did not travel through a shared wall with Dicara’s neighbours. It was confirmed there was not a burglary attempt at Dicara’s residence.’

Police also discovered that Mr Dicara, allegedly a semi-retired attorney, did not possess a Firearm Owners Identification Card and has since been charged with possession of a firearm without a valid licence, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Mr Dicara was arrested on Monday and has been released after posting a $150,000 bond and is due to appear in court later this month.