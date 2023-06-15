Police officer injured at apartment fire in Fuengirola

By John Ensor • 15 June 2023 • 19:05

Firefighters at the ready. Credit: Bomberos de Mijas/Twitter.com

A huge fire broke out in a flat in Fuengirola today, residents reportedly managed to escape unscathed, however, a local policeman suffered multiple injuries.

On Wednesday, June 14, at around 9:35 pm, an apartment fire broke out in Calle Moncayo, Fuengirola, in which residents quickly evacuated the building, but unfortunately left one police officer suffering injuries to his wrist, back, elbows and legs, according to El Espanol de Malaga.

Onlookers quickly fled the scene, running in the opposite direction to avoid being poisoned by toxic fumes.

Emergency services were alerted by several callers today which alerted them to an apartment fire located in a busy street. There are reports that indicated small detonations were also heard, according to the coordination centre.

Video footage taken by a bystander has emerged that shows the building ablaze, with thick smoke pouring out into the street. This posed a major health risk to pedestrians in the street below, who managed to take evasive action.

Emergency services were in attendance including the local police, the national police and the fire brigade.

Ambulance services were also informed and remained on standby in case they were needed. However, once on the scene, firefighters were able to verify that the property was uninhabited and that the building had already been vacated, so medical services were not required. Despite the extensive damage, tenants of the various houses were thankfully unharmed.

A local policeman, who arrived at the scene first, was reportedly injured in a fall while helping the fire brigade. The officer suffered injuries to his wrist, back, elbows and legs, according to sources close to the incident.