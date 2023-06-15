Shark scare at Aguamarina Beach in Orihuela, Alicante

By Chris King • 15 June 2023 • 18:36

Image of a blue shark. Credit: Wikimedia Commons- Diego Delso/CC SA 4.0

Beachgoers in Orihuela had a scare this morning, Thursday, June 15, when a shark was spotted swimming in the shallow waters near Aguamarina Beach in Alicante province.

The incident occurred in the Dehesa De Campoamor Cove at around 10 am where the creature was observed by a lifeguard and also by several bathers who were in the water.

Obviously alarmed at seeing such a sight near them in the water, the bathers quickly darted for the safety of the beach,

Orihuela Local Police officers were immediately deployed to the beach where they proceeded to evacuate the area. What is believed to have been a blue shark decided not to hang around and was reportedly swimming back out to sea after just a few minutes.

A tweet from MeteOrihuela, the local meteorological site, accompanied by video footage of the incident, read: “Attention! This morning (06/15/2023), a two-metre-long blue shark has almost approached the shore of the Beaches of #Orihuela ( #Alicante ), specifically in the Aguamarina Cove of #DehesaDeCampoamor. Video: @inf_vegabaja”.

¡Atención! Esta mañana (15/06/2023), un tiburón tintorera de dos metros de largo se ha aproximado casi a la orilla de las Playas de #Orihuela (#Alicante), concretamente en la Cala de Aguamarina de la #DehesaDeCampoamor. Vídeo: @inf_vegabaja. pic.twitter.com/qx29ZbiXBg — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) June 15, 2023

According to the Twitter profile of the Local Police, everything was ‘calm’ by 11:25 am at the beach with the green flag displayed. Once the shark was confirmed as having left the area, the bathers could return to the water.

Blue sharks are not uncommon along the Spanish coast. They are characterised by their elongated body with a long, conical snout.

Almost one year ago, a similar event occurred near Arenal Beach in Tarragona province where two sharks were spotted in the water on June 26.

Located in the municipality of L’Hospitalet de l’Infant, the beach was evacuated until the creatures were confirmed to have disappeared.

Historically, blue sharks – also known as great blue sharks – have rarely been known to bite humans. According to sharksinfo.com, in the last 400 years, the blue shark was implicated in only 13 biting incidents. Blue Sharks are pelagic, meaning that they prefer the open ocean to the coastlines.