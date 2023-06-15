By Aaron Hindhaugh • 15 June 2023 • 18:15

Despite some early resentment from Western countries and users, TikTok is still adamant its in-app feature which allows people to purchase products, is going to be a success, especially with this new-look feature.

TikTok has become one of the most used and discussed social media apps in the world with it being renowned for its dance challenges, easy-to-follow short videos as well as news and informative clips easily shared.

However, it isn’t all good for TikTok, however, with the US courts taking the owners, ByteDance Ltd, to court over what the app was really doing and questioning if it had any relationship with the Chinese government and how it may have been providing personal information.

The social media platform is desperate to ensure that it keeps developing and isn’t solely the place to go for youngsters wishing to follow their favourite celebrities or social media influencers and wishing to reach out to a wider age range.

TikTok keen on in-app shop taking off

This is why they have been trying to implement a shopping feature into their app which often sees people get huge discounts on popular products that may be also difficult to get elsewhere,e making it rather exclusive.

However, it’s reported that, while users in Asia have welcomed this feature and used it frequently, people in the Western world are thus far still not fully trusting it and perhaps the legitimacy of certain products.

Therefore, TikTok is now looking to follow in the footsteps of Pinterest, which allows users to use the camera on their smartphone to point at an image of a product, and it will show up in the app TikTok have now brought this into play.

New feature set to attract new age groups

Users will now be able to point at something such as a pair of trainers or a T-Shirt that they like online or in a shop and see if the TikTok shop ha sit available and thus, perhaps be able to save themselves some money.

All users must do to use this feature is click on the plus button at the bottom of their screen and it will bring up a screen which looks like you are using your camera and then point and take a picture of the product that you are curious about.

If the TikTok shop has it available and it’s at a good price, then all results will show up and allow you to make an informed decision on your purchase.