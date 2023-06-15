By Anna Ellis • 15 June 2023 • 16:06

VACANCY: Snow White is looking for an Elf in Rojales. Image: Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock.com.

The Rojales Pantomime Group are ready to rehearse their next Christmas Pantomime production, Snow White and the Seven Christmas Elves, and find themselves an Elf short.

Please help! Snow White and the other six elves need you to join them to take part in this very funny Christmas show which they are hoping will raise lots of money for local charities.

Don’t worry if you’ve never acted before, join in the fun, meet some new people and do something very different.

Rehearsals recommence after the Summer break in September and are held in Quesada.

Just as important, the Group are also looking to recruit backstage crew for the performances which will take place from December 14 to 16 at the Cardinal Belluga Theatre, San Fulgencio. If you don’t want to be on stage with the rest of the cast, helping backstage is just as much fun.

If you would like to be part of this amateur Theatre Group, whose members also enjoy some fabulous monthly social events, send an email to rojalespanto@yahoo.com and you will be contacted with further details.