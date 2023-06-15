Watch out for ticks on your pets now that the weather is heating up in Spain

By Chris King • 15 June 2023 • 22:11

Image of a tick on a dog. Credit: w:User:Borislav Dopudja/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Storm Oscar and its subsequent DANA have disappeared from Spain, suddenly being replaced with abundant sunshine and intense heat.

As a result, we need to watch out for ticks – known in Spain as ‘Garrapatas’. These little parasites – arthropod cousins of spiders – thrive in the hot weather and can be a nuisance to both humans and more especially, their pets.

According to Anecpla, the National Association of Environmental Health Companies, there are five types of ticks common to Spain.

Two of them are of particular concern. These are the Hyalomma and Ixodes genera, which can cause Borrelia bacteria (Lyme disease) and tick-borne encephalitis.

Ticks are usually found in areas with a lot of vegetation, where their larvae will look for a bird or rodent as their first host. When a warm-blooded animal, or human, passes by, they land on their skin.

They exhale an anaesthetic which is not noticed and subsequently remain stuck to the skin from where they proceed to suck the blood that they need to survive.

To combat ticks you can of course buy tick-repellent sprays, but it is advisable to avoid going through areas of thick vegetation when out walking in the countryside. In humans, ticks tend to attach themselves to the groin area, the head, the back of the ears, the elbows and knees. If out walking the pet dog, Anecpla advised checking them for ticks once you return home. Their hairy coats often collect ticks after passing through vegetation. Ticks will normally try to attach themselves in the ears and armpits, areas that are hotter. If a tick is discovered on your pet, you have to be careful with the extraction. Sometimes it is thought to have been removed fully, but its oral apparatus still remains inside, which can cause infection. When you don’t wish to use a vet then a pair of tweezers can be used to remove a tick. It is advisable to take the head of the tick and pull it upwards, to remove it.