Weatherman and ants predict strangest Spanish summer ever

By John Ensor • 15 June 2023 • 12:07

Natural weatherman: Jorge Rey. Credit: Jorge Rey/Twitter.com

A young meteorologist who uses traditional methods to forecast the weather has said the unusual weather patterns that Spain has already experienced this year are set to continue, and it’s all thanks to the all-knowing ant.

According to teenager Jorge Rey, this is going to be one of the weirdest summers ever, and it’s a reliable prediction because the behaviour of the ants confirms it, said the natural weatherman, in Ok Diario, Thursday, June 15.

Jorge Rey has turned to the ant for what is referred to as the keys of summer. The evidence he has gleaned from ants leaves no room for doubt that Spain is in for the strangest summer, with extremely rapid weather changes.

What seemed to be a dry summer with record temperatures will be completely transformed at great speed. This is what we can expect this summer, according to Jorge.

The young weather forecaster has become something of a sensation by using traditional weather prediction methods and already knows what will happen in a few weeks’ time.

Jorge believes that observing nature is the answer, the ants are acting abnormally, and this is a clear indicator that something is happening. Their behaviour is not what it should be.

Nature is giving signs that this summer will be different. The spring has already been different with changes in the weather that have affected certain areas in a dramatic way and has been unlike any other to that of past seasons. June, which traditionally has less rain, has seen a dramatic reversal.

The ants have provided the forecast, which, according to Jorge: ‘They bring up the earth, that agile behaviour, that speed, that need to seek shelter.’ It is a clear sign that it is going to rain more than usual, and this will be in addition to the sweltering heat.

Jorge Rey is strongly convinced that it will be a rare unpredictable summer in which we will have more storms and bad weather than usual. It seems that the advice is, even if the sun is shining, take a brolly just to be on the safe side.