Andrew Tate Served With Legal Papers By British Legal Firm On Behalf Of Four Accusers

By Chris King • 16 June 2023 • 19:00

Image of Andrew Tate. Credit: LCV / Shutterstock.com

A British law firm has served Andrew Tate with legal papers on behalf of four different accusers.

This action came after the original human trafficking charges that had been levelled against the internet influencer Tate and his brother Tristram were severely upgraded by the Romanian authorities, according to CNN.

In a statement released last Wednesday, June 14, McCue Jury and Partners said: “This morning, McCue Jury & Partners, lawyers representing the four victims who have come forward so far, delivered a formal letter of claim to him at his premises in Romania”.

The text noted: “the allegations made by the four women, including violent rapes, serious physical assaults and controlling and coercive behaviour”.

It continued: “The victims have put Tate on notice that depending on his response, legal proceedings will be initiated against him at the High Court in the coming weeks”.

PRESS RELEASE: Andrew Tate served with legal papers by UK victims 👇 pic.twitter.com/3snX3SseGW — McCue Jury & Partners LLP (@mccuejury) June 14, 2023

Tate was held in a Bucharest prison before eventually being released in March and subsequently placed under house arrest at his home in the city which is where he was reportedly served the papers in person.

He was originally arrested in December, along with his brother and two Romanian nationals, on suspicion of being involved in human trafficking and belonging to an organised crime gang. Rape accusations were also made, but Tate has vehemently denied all accusations.

On Tuesday 13, it was reported by Antena3 that the Tate brothers had seen their charges elevated to those of ongoing human trafficking. As explained by the CNN affiliate, this is a much more serious accusation.

They also pointed out that in addition to the six female accusers who originally accused them, another person had since come forward.

During an interview in June 1 with the BBC’s Lucy Williamson, Andrew Tate again reiterated his belief that he is innocent of all the charges against him.

The former kickboxer told her that when airing his controversial views towards women online to his millions of followers, he was: ‘acting under the instruction of God to do good things’, and labelled himself a ‘force for good’.