Apple Home still lagging behind competitors despite big update

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 16 June 2023 • 14:00

Apple to give each worker €900 to help them work from home. image: twitter@markgurman

After its latest conference, Apple appear to have neglected its ‘Apple Home’ product by bringing just one significant upgrade which has left it massively lagging behind its competitors.

In what was seen as a rather historic conference for Apple almost two weeks ago now, they announced that the company would be introducing a brand new product for the first time since it launched the ‘Apple Watch’.

This new product is now known to be a virtual reality headset that will allow users to work on more tasking challenges in a workplace to avoid injury, or simply just immerse themselves into a different universe.

Apple were late comers into the home speaker department with the likes of Amazon and Google already big players with their respective Alexa and Google Home devices proving to be big hits worldwide.

Apple fail to significantly upgrade Home Pod

The tech giants are still lagging behind their competitors in terms of what the Apple Home can do with no interface design viable – something Amazon now offer their customers – and tasks are still extremely limited with what can be done in and around the house.

For example, the biggest upgrade that has currently been spoken about with Apple’s Home device is one that now allows users to ask Siri to do back-to-back tasks and requests, something that wasn’t possible before.

Virtual reality the way forward for Apple

So, now users can ask Siri, for example, ‘What time is it, then play music and then turn the lights off’ which is quite a breakthrough for Apple, however, for years the likes of Amazon and Google have had that implemented in their products.

Therefore, this significant lack of investment and time to upgrade and improve its home pod has made some speculate about whether or not Apple’s new virtual reality device, Matter, is going to be what they try and sell to homeowners.

This could see people being forced to walk around with a big headset or just trying and get some help doing simple tasks while they are perhaps relaxing or swept off their feet doing other things, which seems a very risky move given the reported price tag for Matter, and also proves to be a big waste of money investing in a home pod which simply flopped.