Community cat care: Animal lovers to give talk on rescue cats in Torrox

By Betty Henderson • 16 June 2023 • 10:28

Some of the rescued kittens. Photo credit: Torrox Hub

MEMBERS of Torrox Hub in Torrox Costa are set to host an engaging awareness day on Wednesday, June 21, dedicated to the welfare of cats in the area.

The event at Torrox community and business hub aims to raise awareness, funds, and collect donations of food to support the feline population of Torrox.

The ‘cat lady of Torrox’ as she is affectionately known, Ann Kelleher is set to give a talk at the event along with Michelle, covering the basics on cat care. Ann and Michelle are aiming to shed light on the dire situation these felines face, with countless pregnant cats being abandoned and innocent kittens carelessly discarded in bins.

The pair will be at the venue from 10am until 4pm, answering questions from visitors. Donations of cat food and money will be gladly accepted.

Ann is well-versed on the cat situation in Torrox, having personally taken on the noble responsibility of feeding over 100 abandoned cats each day, at a monthly cost of €450.

Ann highlighted the hard work by the community, particularly from Mayor Óscar Medina in neutering cats and TAIL animal rescue for their assistance with the cats, but says more must be done.