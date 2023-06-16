Could A Legendary Character Be Returning To EastEnders?

By Chris King • 16 June 2023 • 22:20

Image of the Queen Vic pub in EastEnders. Credit: Matt Pearson/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

During the latest episode of EastEnders, Kathy Beale was sitting in the Queen Vic enjoying a drink with her soon-to-be-husband Rocky Cotton, when she dropped a huge teaser.

Kathy (played by actress Gillian Talyforth) insisted that she would love her son Ian to be at their wedding. Her admission was not met with glee by most of the pub regulars though.

It would come as no big surprise should the writers decide to bring 54-year-old Adam Woodyatt (Ian) back into the popular BBC soap after he left Walford in January 2021.

His mother is currently planning her wedding to Rocky (Brian Conley) and told him that they need to track her son down so that he can attend her big day.

The Sun already revealed exclusively last month that the EastEnders scriptwriters were planning a bombshell storyline. It was tipped to feature not only Ian Beale but his wife Cindy, who was thought to have died in prison 25 years while giving birth.

Cindy was locked up for attempted murder in that storyline and was not actually seen to have died at the time. This of course gives the show’s bosses an excuse to bring 60-year-old Michelle Collins’ character back into the fold.

A source informed the news outlet that the couple had already been busy filming scenes for their grand return: ‘Ian and Cindy are one of the most memorable couples in soap history. But Cindy has been dead for 25 years – and nobody will see this coming’, they said.

Michelle also starred in rival soap Coronation Street Michelle from 2011-14, where she played the character of pub landlady Stella Price.

Ian is one of the original cast members and has long been rumoured to be rejoining the show. During his appearance on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ he dropped a hint that he would love to go back if asked.

The actor has been busy touring the country in theatre shows and pantos since leaving Albert Square, only returning on one occasion to attend the funeral of Dot Cotton (June Brown).