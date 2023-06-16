Cruise ship pollution, the top 10 worst ports in Europe

By John Ensor • 16 June 2023 • 8:12

Cruise ship. Credit: Mikhail Starodubov/Shutterstock.com

A British port has been named as one of the most polluted in Europe, thanks to cruise ships.

The Transport & Environment department has released shocking details about poisonous air pollutants from cruise ships which they report are now back to levels before the Covid outbreak, according to The Daily Express, June 15.

Staggering statistics show that Southampton is one of the top ten most polluted ports in Europe. It also revealed that the pollution from 45 ships was almost 10 times worse than the city’s 93,000 cars.

Despite the sobering figures for Southampton, it must be said that it is at number seven on the list with the number one spot going to Barcelona.

Speaking on behalf of T&E UK, Jon Hood said: ‘While Southampton might not have the weather of Barcelona, Mallorca, or Marseille it certainly has the pollution.

‘Our port cities in the UK are suffering significant impacts from the harmful air pollutants caused by shipping.’

So which are the most polluted cruise ports in Europe? The top 10 are listed below.

Barcelona, Spain Civitavecchia, Italy Piraeus, Greece Palma Mallorca, Spain Lisbon, Portugal Hamburg, Germany Southampton, UK Mykonos, Greece Thira, Greece Funchal, Portugal

In conclusion, Hood said that it was important for the UK to set targets and promote zero emission technologies and discontinue the use of what he called, ‘filthy fossil fuels.’

Another interesting fact in the report said that in 2019 Venice was Europe’s most polluted port. However, since it placed a ban on large cruise ships pollution has dropped by 80 per cent in just four years, and has gone from first place on the list to 41.