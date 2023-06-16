EasyJet to star in new Take That film

By John Ensor • 16 June 2023 • 9:41

EasyJet: Starring role. Credit: EasyJet/Facebook.com

A new film hits cinemas today which follows the story of friends meeting up abroad has put EasyJet in one of its starring roles along with Take That providing the soundtrack.

The film entitled Greatest Days released today, June 16, is a feel-good movie all about friends who win EasyJet flights to Athens and features the music of pop favourites Take That.

Speaking of the new release Ali Gayward, EasyJet’s UK Country Manager, said:

‘The joy of travel is that it has the power to lift people out of the everyday and provides an amazing opportunity to reconnect with friends and loved ones, whether that’s sharing new experiences together or going back to that place that holds special memories time after time, which is why being a part of the Greatest Days story is a perfect match for us.

‘And with people treasuring travel more than ever before, easyJet is here to serve our customers all across the UK with flights to over 135 destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East to be enjoyed and explored, all with great value and the warm welcome our crew are famous for – and we can’t wait to welcome more people on board this summer.’

Greatest Days which premiers today is full of songs from Take That. It follows the story of a group of school friends who all get together after 25 years when they win easyJet flights to Athens to see their favourite boy band in concert. The film is a celebration of friendship and highlights travel as a way of bringing people together.

Recent research has shown that since the pandemic, over a third of British people said that they now place more value on enjoying life and building lifelong memories rather than buying material items.

This same line of thought has also been reflected in attitudes to travel, with 90 per cent of UK residents saying they intend to travel more or about the same in 2024.