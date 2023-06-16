Harvesting happiness: Mijas Council hands over another eight allotments to retirees

By Betty Henderson • 16 June 2023 • 9:36

Gardeners proudly show off their fresh produce. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas

MIJAS is empowering its retired residents by sharing the joys of gardening with them with a new allotment scheme.

The local Councillor for Elderly Residents, Tamara Vera, officially handed over a total of eight town allotments to retired locals on Thursday, June 8.

Five of these green havens can be found in Las Lagunas, while the remaining three are nestled in La Cala. Local retired people with a senior citizen card are now eligible to become tenants of the allotments.

Handing over the keys, Vera shared her passion for the project, saying, “We are dedicated to promoting active aging, and allotments have proven to be a wonderful way to achieve this goal. Not only do they offer physical activity through gardening, but they also encourage social interaction among the users, which is immensely beneficial for all involved”.

Keen gardener, Concepción Bonilla, shared her excitement, sharing, “Having grown up in the countryside, I know the benefit of gardens. My husband suffers from Alzheimer’s, and this allotment will provide him and myself with much-needed respite from the monotony of staying inside”.

Another participant, Tomás López, also spoke of his excitement to cultivate his own fresh produce. He explained “I have longed for a garden of my own and the chance to enjoy a delicious salad made from homegrown ingredients”.

Retired people interested in getting involved with an allotment can visit the Department for Elderly Residents to register.

This positive policy does not only embrace nature in the local area but also provides a social and fulfilling activity for local retired people.