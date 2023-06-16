Good News For Spain As It Registers The Third-Lowest Inflation Rate In The Eurozone

By Chris King • 16 June 2023 • 16:37

Image of Euros with a Spanish flag in the background. Credit: Zerbor/shutterstock.com

According to data published this Friday, June 16, by Eurostat, the community statistics office, year-on-year inflation in the Eurozone fell to 6.1 per cent in May.

This figure is nine-tenths less than that registered in the month of April. As a result, after five consecutive months of growth, inflation continues to recover a downward trend.

In April, it increased by one-tenth but is now already far from the all-time record of 10.6 per cent that it reached last October, driven by high energy prices at the time.

Inflation also fell in the European Union

Inflation in the European Union (EU) also fell as a whole in May, from April’s 8.1 per cent down to 7.1 per cent. This is reflected in the underlying inflation data – which excludes energy and unprocessed food from the calculation as they behave more volatilely. Its growth slowed in May to 6.9 per cent, from the 7.3 per cent of the previous month.

If, in addition to energy, all food, alcohol and tobacco were to be excluded from the calculation then the increase in prices registered a decrease of three-tenths, up to 5.3 per cent.

Above all, this fall is explained by energy products, the price of which registered an interannual fall of 1.8 per cent in May, along with a decrease in the monthly rate of 2.1 per cent.

The increase in the price of food, alcohol and tobacco was also moderate in May. Compared to 2022, they went from growing 13.5 per cent in April to 12.5 per cent ​​in May. However, the monthly rate increased by four-tenths.

Non-energy industrial goods also followed this path of more contained growth in May, falling by four-tenths, to 5.8 per cent. The rate for services also fell by two-tenths to 5 per cent.

The Central Bank of Europe increased interest rates

Despite this decline in inflation, the Central Bank of Europe (ECB) decided on Thursday 15 to raise interest rates by a quarter of a point, to 4 per cent.

That is the highest rate since 2008 and was implemented because the ECB expects that inflation ‘will continue to be too high for too long’ while suggesting that another possible rise could occur in July.

De inflatie daalt maar blijft nog te lang te hoog, zei president Christine @Lagarde vandaag nadat de ECB de rente met 0,25 procentpunt had verhoogd. Bekijk de persconferentie https://t.co/oZAD2XFrP8 pic.twitter.com/QAzUtRSTg6 — European Central Bank (@ecb) June 15, 2023

There have been eight consecutive increases since July 2022 when the financial centre decided to start raising its ratios to face the high rate of inflation.

At 2.9 per cent, Spain was once again the country within the Eurozone with the third-lowest inflation rate. Luxembourg and Belgium followed, registering rates of 2 per cent and 2.7 per cent respectively.

Four countries remained above the double-digit barrier at the top of the list. These were Latvia and Slovakia with 12.3 per cent, Estonia with 10.7 per cent, and Lithuania with 10.7 per cent.