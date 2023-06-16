Job seekers delight: Spanish employment landscape gets a boost

By Betty Henderson • 16 June 2023 • 13:20

Now is a great time to find a job. Photo credit: INE

IN an encouraging development, Spain’s job market is experiencing an unprecedented surge, with a remarkable 149,645 unfilled employment vacancies, surpassing all previous records.

The employment figures released by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) on Friday, June 16, spell good news for the country’s unemployed people.

The latest Quarterly Labour Cost Survey (ECTL) by the INE revealed an increase of approximately 9,000 vacancies compared to the previous quarter of 2022, when 140,517 openings were reported.

While it is common for job vacancies to rise during the first quarter, the current increase is still moderate compared to previous years.

Interestingly, Spain stands out as one of the countries with the lowest level of unfilled vacancies in Europe, with less than one per cent of job vacancies being unfilled, significantly below the European average of 2.8 per cent.

Sharing this tendency are Bulgaria, Poland, and Romania, which also report similarly low percentages. On the other hand, Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands currently have the highest job vacancy rates, all tied at 4.7 per cent.

The Spanish Ministry of Labour and Employment is eager to contextualise the data, highlighting that the current record-breaking number of vacancies is relatively small when compared to the country’s staggering 20.8 million employed individuals.

The Minister for Labour and Employment, Yolanda Díaz, expressed confidence in the country’s job market and said that Spain does not face a vacancy crisis.

A source from the Ministry of Labour and Employment explained, “In comparison to the employed population, these vacancies are minimal. It is statistically inaccurate to claim that companies are struggling to fill employment needs”. The ministry also cited data from the final quarter of 2022, saying that Spain’s employment figures are improving.

Spain’s thriving job market, as indicated by the record number of unfilled vacancies, is evidence of the nation’s potential for economic growth.

With an effort to attract job seekers and bridging the gap between employment supply and demand, Spain’s employment market could soon be booming.