Leaping lemurs: Bioparc Fuengirola welcomes surprise baby lemur

By Betty Henderson • 16 June 2023 • 12:09

The baby lemur is still attached to its mother. Photo credit: Bioparc Fuengirola

FUENGIROLA’S wildlife haven, Bioparc, celebrated an unexpected arrival on Wednesday, June 15 with the birth of a baby black lemur in their Madagascar zone.

Bioparc’s keepers were taken by surprise as they didn’t know that the female lemur was pregnant. The baby lemur’s father sadly passed away from cancer in February.

The baby lemur’s gender is yet to be revealed as it remains attached to its mother. However, keepers say they will soon be able to tell its gender from the colour of its fur.

The baby lemur is the sixth offspring to be born of the Lordes and the late Benji, who both resided in Bioparc wildlife park since 2001.

After a period of quarantine, both the mother and baby are now exploring the outdoor enclosure, sharing space with other lemur species like the ring-tailed lemur, black-and-white lemur, and red lemur.

Lemurs have long been a focus for protection by conservationists. In Madagascar, almost all of the approximately 100 lemur species are endangered due to deforestation, hunting, and habitat loss. Among them is the black lemur, which has successfully reproduced at the Fuengirola site, defying the odds.

This birth isn’t the first time Bioparc Fuengirola has welcomed an endangered species. The wildlife park is famed for its humane, animal-centred care with a focus on protecting species at risk of extinction.

Bioparc’s dedication to the protection and preservation of these remarkable creatures is truly impressive, allowing visitors to see a rare species up close and personal.

Bioparc Fuengirola invites all animal lovers to join them in welcoming their newest lemur resident.