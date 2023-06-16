By Aaron Hindhaugh • 16 June 2023 • 9:20

Tom Jones at The Starlight in Marbella - still rocking at 81-years-old, image: Twitter

Singing legend Sir Tom Jones, who is now 83 years old, has admitted he has no plans to retire from the industry as he gears up for yet another tour.

The Welsh-born artist is clearly getting on now in life after admitting he can no longer dance around the stage as much, if at all now, because of his age but he still has the voice capable of selling out multiple arenas.

Being the honest man that he is, Jones has been speaking prior to his upcoming shows and Tour about how fans can expect as good a show as ever and things will only deteriorate once his singing voice starts to evade him.

As a show of how he is slowly starting to impact the legendary singer, he has had two hip operations since 2017 and not long ago was forced to sit down during multiple shows due to him being unable to stand up for long periods of time, which is a difficult thing for fans to view and take in.

Tom Jones ready for upcoming tour

Rumours have circulated in recent times about Joens’ health as some have suggested that he collapsed just before going out on Stage in Budapest, although the singer himself has denied any of that talk and still believes he’s as fit as a fiddle.

In the lead-up to his upcoming tour, Jones has been speaking to Metro about his shows and how he feels about himself, he said:

Welsh singer has no plans to retire

“The only way [I would retire] is if I couldn’t sing any more. If something went wrong with my vocal ability, I wouldn’t want to go on not in full strength. I wouldn’t like to shortchange an audience.

“Being old, you can’t do what you used to do. I mean, I can’t walk around like I used to but I wouldn’t want to now.

“I’m still able to get up there and do it live. I don’t know, it’s a good question because I’ve never really thought about that … If people want to go and see that then fine”

Jones is set to play in the UK over the next few weeks and months including performances in Belfast, Bucharest, Germany, Marbella and Cardiff.