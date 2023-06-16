By Aaron Hindhaugh • 16 June 2023 • 9:20
Tom Jones at The Starlight in Marbella - still rocking at 81-years-old, image: Twitter
Singing legend Sir Tom Jones, who is now 83 years old, has admitted he has no plans to retire from the industry as he gears up for yet another tour.
The Welsh-born artist is clearly getting on now in life after admitting he can no longer dance around the stage as much, if at all now, because of his age but he still has the voice capable of selling out multiple arenas.
Being the honest man that he is, Jones has been speaking prior to his upcoming shows and Tour about how fans can expect as good a show as ever and things will only deteriorate once his singing voice starts to evade him.
As a show of how he is slowly starting to impact the legendary singer, he has had two hip operations since 2017 and not long ago was forced to sit down during multiple shows due to him being unable to stand up for long periods of time, which is a difficult thing for fans to view and take in.
Rumours have circulated in recent times about Joens’ health as some have suggested that he collapsed just before going out on Stage in Budapest, although the singer himself has denied any of that talk and still believes he’s as fit as a fiddle.
In the lead-up to his upcoming tour, Jones has been speaking to Metro about his shows and how he feels about himself, he said:
“The only way [I would retire] is if I couldn’t sing any more. If something went wrong with my vocal ability, I wouldn’t want to go on not in full strength. I wouldn’t like to shortchange an audience.
“Being old, you can’t do what you used to do. I mean, I can’t walk around like I used to but I wouldn’t want to now.
“I’m still able to get up there and do it live. I don’t know, it’s a good question because I’ve never really thought about that … If people want to go and see that then fine”
Jones is set to play in the UK over the next few weeks and months including performances in Belfast, Bucharest, Germany, Marbella and Cardiff.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Qualified and experienced journalist covering all aspects of news and sport. Specialist in both Men's and Women's football with increasing coverage of golf and tennis.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.