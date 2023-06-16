Mayor proudly raises Ecoplayas Award flag on Alicante’s Postiguet Beach

By Anna Ellis • 16 June 2023 • 10:20
Alicante has been awarded several flags for its beaches and, rightly so, the mayor is proud of the city’s achievements.
Mayor, Luis Bacala, proudly raised the Ecoplayas Award flag of Postiguet Beach on June 15 highlighting: “The cleanliness and quality of the water and sand.”
The Ecoplayas Award has been obtained for the outstanding management of cleanliness, services, innovation and public environmental awareness on the beaches.
The mayor added: “All of Alicante’s beaches have a blue flag indicating their quality. This Ecoplayas beach has a special emphasis on respect for the environment, sustainability and conservation”.
He also stated that this award “is the result of a lot of effort” and listed the actions carried out that have made the beach worthy of this recognition: “maintaining a level of cleanliness and quality in both the sand and the water.”
“The campaign to preserve the sand and Posidonia, keeping the algae on the coast so that when the Levante comes in it does not destroy the beach and can be in perfect condition for the high season.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
