Meghan Markle dealt huge blow as Spotify cut her podcast

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 16 June 2023 • 18:20

Meghan Markle, The Dutchess of Sussex, has seen her podcast cut off by Spotify due to a lack of listeners and also for not producing enough content.

Markle put the podcast together with her husband, Prince Harry, along with their Archwell Media company which is a huge blow to Markel and Harry trying to remould their image in the dier world following an infamous split from the Royal Family.

The Dutchess of Sussex has been in the middle of a storm pretty much ever since she and Harry were first officially together with claims of racism rife through the royal family, as well as the pair of them doing an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey about what really went on behind the walls.

She and Harry now reside out in America as they’ve looked to escape from the eagle-eyed UK media, although it hasn’t helped them much considering they were recently reportedly in a high-speed car chase with the paparazzi.

Spotify cut Meghan Markle deal short

When Meghan launched the idea of the podcast on Spotify the huge streaming giant offered her a contract worth £15 million and given that it’s been cut due to a lack of content being produced, Spotify have not paid out on their side of the deal.

There had already been some world-famous guests on the podcast such as Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton and Serena Williams, which makes it bizarre as to why Meghan stopped pumping out the podcasts.

A spokesperson for the Duchess spoke about how she has other commitments and is already working on producing some of her own content with another company and streaming platform.

Markle already has other plans lined up

“Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform,” an Archewell Productions spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal.

It’s no surprise that Spotify decided to cut themselves loose from such a blockbuster contract given that it has now been nine months since the last podcast episode was released by Meghan and the media company.

While there have been things going on, such as the death of the Queen, there is no excuse for going almost an entire year without one single episode, especially when Meghan had entered a binding contract.