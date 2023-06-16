Ryanair Implements Alcohol Ban On Flights From The UK To Spain

By Chris King • 16 June 2023 • 20:47

Image of a Ryanair jet. Credit: Rebius/Shutterstock.com

Ryanair passengers have reportedly been hit with a ban that prohibits them from taking alcohol on board its aircraft when flying to Spanish destinations.

The Irish company is said to have emailed all customers who purchased flights to inform them of new regulations they must adhere to.

Passengers travelling from the UK to Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Tenerife South, Alicante and Barcelona will be affected by the measure.

On Thursday, June 15, both the Metro and Mirror carried the story and showed the text used in the email sent to passengers.

‘In order to prioritise the comfort and safety of all passengers, Ryanair will implement the following restrictions on your upcoming flight to Spain’, it read.

It continued: ‘Customers will not be allowed to carry alcohol on board and all cabin baggage will be searched at the boarding gates’.

‘Any alcohol purchased in airport shops or elsewhere must be packed carefully in a suitable item of cabin baggage, which will be tagged at the gate and then placed in the aircraft hold free of charge if you have purchased priority boarding or have a small piece of hand luggage’, it detailed.

The email concluded: ‘If the bag is unsuitable for placing in the hold (e.g. plastic bag) then customers will be required to dispose of the alcohol in the bins provided. Boarding gates will be carefully monitored and customers showing any signs of anti-social behaviour or attempting to conceal alcohol will be denied travel without refund or compensation’.

In a bid to deter the anti-social behaviour surrounding the effects of drinking alcohol, several areas of the Balearic islands already have a strict ban in place.

All-inclusive guests are only allowed a total of six alcoholic drinks per day in the popular resorts of Sant Antoni in Ibiza and Playa de Palma, El Arenal and Magaluf in Mallorca. Some Spanish resorts have also banned drinking alcohol in the streets.