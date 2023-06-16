Second shark spotted in Spain holiday hotspot

By John Ensor • 16 June 2023 • 13:15

Blue shark. Credit: Dray Van Beeck/Shutterstock.com

According to reports a second shark was spotted in Spanish waters not long after the first in Alicante.

Another sea-going predator believed to be a tintorera or blue shark was spotted early on Thursday, June 15 in the port of Ciutadella, in Menorca according to Mallorca Diario.

Video footage has just emerged of what is thought to be a blue shark swimming among the boats and almost reaching the coast, images which thanks to social media have gone viral.

There is much excitement in Ciutadella today as the only topic of conversation seems to be about this rare shark sighting so close to land.

According to eyewitnesses, it is believed that the huge fish may be injured or sick, as these particular species of shark do not usually swim almost to the coast and in such shallow waters.

The blue shark is not considered a serious threat to humans, according to Wikipedia: ‘From 1580 up until 2013, the blue shark was implicated in only 13 biting incidents, four of which ended fatally.’

Typically its presence has been used by some to joke about the incident, pointing out that the shark is one of the safety measures to prevent people from jumping in.

One man posted footage of the shark accompanied with the message: ‘The security measures have already been installed so that people do not jump into the port of Ciutadella for Saint John’s Day.’

Someone added: ‘A completely ecological and environmentally friendly device!!!!’

While another responded: ‘Haha! this furtive vigilante scares more than all the UPR cops put together they could send us from Palma.’

This latest sighting comes hours after a large shark was seen off the beach at Aguamarina Beach in Alicante, again this was believed to be a blue shark approximately two metres long.

And only last week a Russian tourist was attacked by a man-eating tiger shark off the coast of the Red Sea.