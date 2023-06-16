Spain could see the end of face masks in health centres this month

By John Ensor • 16 June 2023 • 15:29

Facemasks: Ministry to decide future use. Credit: Fizkez / Shutterstock.com

The compulsory wearing of face masks in health centres and pharmacies could be cancelled by the end of this month.

The Minister of Health, José Miñones, is to host a meeting at the end of the month and predicts that the use of face masks is closer to being recommended than mandatory, according to 20Minutos, Friday, June 16.

At the end of June, the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) is due to discuss the elimination of the mandatory wearing of face masks in health centres, social health centres and pharmacies.

The minister was quick to point out that the latest decision is made by the experts from the Health Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Centre.

Regarding the relaxation of obligatory face coverings, he said, ‘it must be done rigorously and seriously,’ and added that it will be ‘the experts who guide the withdrawal process.’

He went on to reassure citizens that will be carried out ‘in a prolonged, definitive or staggered manner.’

The hope is that the move from mandatory to recommended use in health centres will be decided with the minister optimistic that the motion will be carried. Although, Miñones defended its use, especially in regard to protect the elderly from respiratory viruses.

He added: ‘We could think about the day centres or where our parents, grandparents and elders are and if it should be removed there or not.’

In conclusion, he added a cautionary note that, although ‘most people already forget about the mask in pharmacies, as the Council of the Official College of Pharmacists always remembers, they are health centres, therefore, they are governed by the same rule.’

At the height of the pandemic the wearing of facemasks was required in the public street, open-air spaces and any closed space for public use or that is open to the public, where it was not possible to maintain a safe distance of two metres.