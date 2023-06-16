World turned upside down as Rojales Rescue Centre issues urgent plea for manpower

By Anna Ellis • 16 June 2023 • 9:07

Sue working hard at Easy Horse Care Centre in Rojales. Image: Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre.

Many say Sue and Rod Weeding would give their life for the horses under their care at the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre, and tragically, Rod has come very close to that actually happening.

“My whole world has been turned upside down,” said Sue, as she explained that her husband has been working so hard recently trying to prepare the centre with the correct installations ready for an inspection to help them achieve the all-important farm licence.

Sue added: “Rod has been working relentlessly for around nine or 10 months, seven days a week including Christmas Day.”

“The equipment needed was around €30,000 which we managed to raise but we couldn’t afford labour so Rod has been doing it all himself.”

It was around three weeks ago that Rod started feeling seriously unwell after ignoring health warnings, wanting and needing to complete the work required. It was only after he collapsed and suffered convulsions and was rushed to the hospital that the seriousness of his illness was revealed.

Sue is now caring for and nursing Rod at home as she single-handedly takes on the epic task of running the Rescue Centre in Rojales.

“He’s 73 now, he is recovering and starting to eat but he can only stand for around 30 minutes at a time and he will never have his health back to how it was, He will never be able to take on the workload he has been doing. I’m here now doing everything. I have a few volunteers who come in the morning but I need more help,” added Sue.

The situation is worsened as Sue receives news that Crevillente has six donkeys they want her to take in. “I really don’t know what to do as I can’t handle more animals, especially as they were apparently used for breeding so some could be in foal, but if I don’t take them in no one else will have them.”

Easy Horse Care is still waiting for their farm licence which they believe will permit them to be able to get more funding and help, including the money to be able to afford to pay for some staff to help them.

The couple has dedicated their whole life since moving to Spain to the rescue and care of these animals, building a reputable, safe and nurturing environment for them, but for them to continue, help must come soon.

For more information or to find out how you could help or support, contact them by email: rescue@easyhorsecare.net, via their website: www.easyhorsecare.net or by WhatsApp (+34) 652021980.