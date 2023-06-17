Avoiding Mosquito Bites This Summer In Spain

By Chris King • 17 June 2023 • 2:01

Image of a mosquito on a person's skin. Credit - Frank60 / Shutterstock.com

Now that summer looks to have arrived in Spain, mosquitoes are a very unpleasant, but unavoidable, side-effect of the hotter and more humid temperatures.

Not only are these insects annoying with their buzzing, but mosquitoes also have a bad habit of constantly biting us. This can result in itchy, red, and swollen skin. Fortunately, there are several tricks to avoid getting bitten.

Why do mosquitos bite us?

As any expert will tell us, mosquitoes don’t bite for fun, they do it to feed. It is generally believed that it is only the females that bite.

A mosquito does not actually ‘bite’. They possess elongated mouthpieces with six needle-like pieces; two to break the skin, two to keep it apart, one to detect blood vessels and the other to extract the blood.

They feed on blood because it is rich in protein and other components necessary for egg production. What makes some people more prone to being stung than others is a combination of factors. These are said to include body temperature, blood type, and body odour.

Mosquitoes have molecular receptors distributed throughout their bodies that allow them to sense the body temperature of other living things. This makes people with higher body temperatures more attractive to them.

They can also detect us via the carbon dioxide we exhale. People with a faster metabolism exhale more carbon dioxide and are therefore more prone to being stung.

Another factor that mosquitoes use to choose their victims is body odour. Bacteria on the skin of the feet convert sweat into volatile organic acids, making ankles especially attractive to mosquitoes. Also, mosquitoes are known to prefer dark colours to light ones and warm colours to cool ones.

Avoiding mosquito bites

If you want to avoid mosquito bites, the easiest way is probably to use mosquito repellent. It is often advisable to use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered repellents.

There are some very good plug-ins that can be inserted into a plug socket. They normally contain either liquid or a tablet that proves deadly to these pests.

As explained by the EPA, it should be taken into account when using repellents that they are often dangerous for babies and pregnant women. If you are not sure which repellent to use, consult a doctor or pharmacist beforehand.

Dressing in light, loose-fitting clothing that covers the skin is helpful, especially at dusk and at night. Although light clothing is an important factor, the correct choice of fabric is also essential.

Synthetic fabrics are thought to attract more mosquitoes, while cotton fabrics may be more effective at repelling them. Perhaps also consider wearing clothing treated with permethrin, an insecticide that can help prevent mosquito bites.

Screens can be easily fitted on windows and around beds. This allows you to keep the windows open without worrying about mosquitoes. If you don’t have a mosquito net, consider buying one to put over your bed.

Using a fan or air conditioner can help to destabilise the flight of mosquitoes with even the slightest draft. Mosquitoes are known to be bad fliers, so using a fan can help keep them away.

Controlling mosquitoes outdoors

If outdoors, consider using a portable fan. In addition, you can also consider using ultrasound devices to repel mosquitoes.

Clean and dry all areas that can accumulate water, such as pot trays, drinking fountains, gutters, and drains. This will prevent the possible creation of mosquito breeding sites.

Mosquitoes always lay their eggs in standing water, so avoiding these areas can help reduce the number of mosquitoes in your environment.

Be sure to remove any standing water from your property, such as pooling in the backyard or in flower pots. You could also consider applying larvicides in ponds or pools to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

Never kill insectivores such as spiders, dragonflies, frogs, or toads. These are the creatures who can help to keep the area free of mosquitoes for you. You can also consider planting certain plants that repel mosquitoes, such as citronella, catnip, or rosemary.

Home remedies in the event of a mosquito bite

Despite our best efforts to avoid getting bitten, it often happens anyway. There are several home remedies you can try to relieve the itching and swelling.

Some of the most popular include applying ice to the affected area, rubbing a fresh mint leaf into the skin, or applying a mixture of baking soda and water.

In the event of a bite, the most important thing is not to scratch it as this can cause them to become more swollen, itchy, or even infected.

If you have an allergic reaction, it is always best to visit a doctor. They might prescribe an antihistamine or corticosteroid cream. You could also apply cold water, ice, or diluted ammonia to the affected area to prevent further inflammation.