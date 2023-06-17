Dancing Arabian Nights: Transitions Dance Academy to perform Aladdin in Gibraltar

By Betty Henderson • 17 June 2023 • 15:12

Members of the award-winning Transitions Dance Academy. Photo credit: Transitions Dance Academy

GUESTS are invited to step into a world of wonder and enchantment as Transitions Dance Academy brings to life the timeless tale of Aladdin and the Magic Lamp in Gibraltar!

The academy’s summer dance extravaganza is set to take place on Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29. The magical performances will both be held at Gibraltar’s John Mackintosh Hall, starting at 7:45pm.

The dance performance is set to leave audiences of all ages spellbound, transporting them to a new realm of Disney-style imagination through dazzling choreography and theatrical pieces.

Aladdin and the Magic Lamp has been enchanting readers for centuries, originating from the 1001 Arabian Nights tales, and now Transitions Dance Academy is bringing it to life in an exciting dance and theatrical performance.

The audience is invited to join young Aladdin as he discovers a hidden cave filled with treasures and stumbles upon an old lamp, taking him on an epic journey of love and discovery.

Tickets for the summer dance show start at £14 and can be purchased online.