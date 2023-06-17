Gibraltar Health Authority Warned About Using Teething Necklaces For Babies

By Chris King • 17 June 2023 • 0:54

A press release issued by Gibraltar’s Department of Public Health and the Gibraltar Health Authority this Friday, June 16, warned about the safety risks of teething necklaces.

‘We know that teething necklaces and jewellery products have become increasingly popular among parents and caregivers who want to provide relief for children’s teething pain’, said Dr Helen Carter, the Director of Public Health Gibraltar.

‘As Public Health, we are concerned about the risks we’ve observed with these products and want parents to be aware that teething jewellery puts children at risk of serious injury’.

‘The risks associated with teething necklaces are two-fold – strangulation and choking’, added Dr Carter.

‘It occurs when the necklaces are worn around a child’s neck, especially when unsupervised (such as while sleeping) or if the child were to break the necklace and swallow the beads. However, those risks are not only for these teething necklaces’, she concluded.

The Public Health team advised members of the Gibraltar public to report any adverse events related to teething jewellery to health.promotion@gha.

Teething necklaces should only be worn by the caregiver

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), suffocation is the leading cause of death for children under a year old.

It strongly recommends that infants should not wear jewellery of any kind. In the case of teething necklaces, the organisation stresses that these should only be worn by the caregiver and only under strict supervision at all times.

These necklaces are normally manufactured from baby-friendly materials such as silicone or wood. Specifically, they are bracelets used to offer infants relief from teething pain, giving them something to chew on while they are cutting their teeth.

The length of time that it takes for a teether to work depends on each individual baby and the level of their teething pain. Some babies might find immediate relief and others can take a few days to feel the benefits of chewing on one.