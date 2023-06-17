Luxury living: Benahavis and Marbella boast Spain’s most valuable property

By Betty Henderson • 17 June 2023 • 9:55

Marbella authorities have been working on a housing plan. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Marbella

IN the realm of luxury living, Marbella stands as the crown jewel of Spanish cities, boasting the third highest property prices nationally according to the latest quarterly ranking by Idealista, released on Monday, June 13.

Marbella took the third spot in the national ranking only behind nearby Benahavis where property sells for a whopping average of €1,902,825. Marbella came after Calvia in the Balearic Islands, which boasts an average price of €1,579,287.

The average cost of a home in Marbella is €1,369,276, evidence of its continued allure for high-end property buyers.

Both locations on the Costa del Sol have maintained their positions at the top of the real estate ladder, just as they did in the 2022 ranking, with average prices of €1,648,469 for Benahavis and €1,059,255 for Marbella.

Idealista’s analysis investigated more than 1,300 property listings priced at an average of €1,100 per square metre across various locations to compile this report.

It seems Marbella reigns supreme in the world of luxury property thanks to its glamorous reputation, year-round sunshine and excellent quality of life.