Moscow Threatens To Destroy Underwater Communication Cables Connecting Europe With U.S.

By Chris King • 17 June 2023 • 16:13

Image of Dimitry Medvedev. Credit: Anton Veselov / Shutterrstock.com

Submarine communications cables connecting Europe with the United States are the subject of the latest threat from Moscow.

Specifically, Dmitry Medvedev, the current deputy of the Russian Security Council issued the warning. The former Russian president said the warning was the result of the West’s ‘complicity’ in the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.

Notorious for his regular outbursts and veiled threats on social media since the conflict began, Medvedev claimed this time that the Kremlin had no ‘moral restraints’ when it came to destroying the strategic cables that lie under the Atlantic.

He warned that Russia is prepared to take decisive action against any countries seen as ‘enemies’, which could include cutting the interoceanic connections.

These cables guarantee vital telecommunications between the United States and Europe and such an act could be catastrophic should it be carried out.

Recent reports suggested Ukrainian involvement in the Nord Stream sabotage

Medvedev was responding to the recent information that was reported which suggested Ukrainian involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream.

Despite the fact that Kyiv has always denied any responsibility for the incident, claims have been made about supposed prior warnings made to the allied intelligence services.

Although an official version of the attack that occurred in September 2022 is yet to appear, governments and experts have not denied that the destruction of the two pipelines was due to the placement of explosives.

The Russian authorities have called for a transparent investigation and denounced the lack of access to both the site and the evidence collected by European countries.

Medvedev said Moscow could draw an imaginary ‘demarcation line’

In a post written last Wednesday 14 on Telegram, Medvedev criticised the ‘hostile decisions’ that involved the sending of ‘increasingly long-range weapons to the Kyiv regime’.



He insisted that this action would result in an imaginary line being drawn that would demarcate what Moscow considered a ‘security zone’, reaching almost to the Polish border. ‘This line should run along the borders of Lviv to play a real defensive role’ he argued.