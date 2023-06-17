Solstice sounds: Estepona welcomes summer with return of popular music festival

By Betty Henderson • 17 June 2023 • 10:25
Estepona is the perfect backdrop for musical events.
Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Estepona
ESTEPONA is all set to celebrate the arrival of summer with the fifth edition of the Fiesta de la Música summer solstice music festival.
Taking place on Wednesday, June 21, at Plaza Antonia Guerrero from 8pm onwards, the free festival promises to be a delightful evening filled with incredible music.
Originating in France in the early 1980s, the Fiesta de la Música, also known as Fête de la Musique, is an inclusive festival that embraces diverse musical genres.
It was created as a free event to provide a platform for musicians of all backgrounds to express themselves and showcase their talents. June 21, the summer solstice, was chosen as the perfect date for this celebration of music.
Since its creation, the festival has gained popularity and has spread to more than 100 countries worldwide. It has become an annual tradition in many nations, including Luxembourg, Italy, Greece, Peru, and Ecuador.
Each country has added its own cultural touch, making the Fête de la Musique an internationally recognised musical event.
Estepona’s music festival will feature performances by Francophone artists Malou and Anton. The duo, who met on the streets of Granada, will showcase a unique fusion of French songs with jazz and flamenco guitar.
