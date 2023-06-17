By David Laycock • 17 June 2023 • 13:25

Tree Hugger in UK Goes A Step Too Far Credit: Krasimir Lobodov/ Google Maps

A man has been arrested in the UK for ‘making love’ to a tree in a public park in Wiltshire, UK, on Tuesday, June 13.

Police arrived at Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury after concerns were raised by members of the public enjoying the UK heatwave. At least they were enjoying the heatwave until the incident occurred.

A man was alleged to have exposed himself in full view of the public and then commence to rub himself against a large tree stump.

Daily Loud posted some thankfully censored images of the man in action on Twitter, saying: “Sick naked creep busted having passionate “sex” with tree in busy UK park”.

The man was reported to have taken off his shorts and t-shirt before becoming rather affectionate with the large cut-off tree. He was arrested for indecent exposure and later bailed.

Thought to be in his 40s, the man caused a disturbing scene for many people out enjoying the sunshine. A witness said, as reported in the Daily Mail: “I was just walking in the park with one of my mates and we saw a man hugging a tree and thought it was interesting.”

The witness, who had decided to film the strange incident went on to say: “After I stopped recording, the police turned up and started following the man around, then arrested him.”

Wiltshire Police said on the matter: “A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure yesterday after officers were called to Queen Elizabeth Gardens shortly after 4.30 pm following several reports from members of the public regarding a naked man.”

It is unknown as yet what drove him to such a strange and public act, and no doubt some sort of psychological assessment will ensue before prosecution.

We all love a hot summer’s day and a frolic therein. I personally enjoy trees, but never like this. We all know the heat can go to our heads, but I think we can all agree that there is no place for this sort of behaviour in our wonderful shared spaces.