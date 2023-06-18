11 Individuals Introduced Horse Meat Unfit For Human Consumption Into The Spanish Market

By Chris King • 18 June 2023 • 18:38

Image of two horses eating hay. Credit: CanuckStock/Shutterstock.com

A trial will begin in Madrid this Monday, June 19, involving eleven people accused of selling horsemeat that contained melanomas and carcinogenic substances.

The detainees allegedly knew at the time that the meat had not passed the necessary health controls and that the animals were unfit for human consumption.

Three days have been set aside by the National Court to facilitate the hearing, which should subsequently last until Wednesday 21.

However, legal sources consulted by Europa Press pointed out that it is possible that the Prosecutor’s Office may reach agreements with several of the accused, which could shorten the number of trial sessions.

Sentences ranging from four to nine and a half years in prison have been requested by the prosecution.

Given the amount of ‘existing evidence’ gathered in the investigation phase, María Tardón, the head of the Central Court of Instruction No. 3, pointed out that the crimes for which the defendants should be tried were against public health, documentary forgery, and of belonging to a criminal group.

The gang started their plot in October 2016

According to the magistrate, the investigated parties had been involved since October 2016 with the introduction into the food market of equine meat deemed: ‘unfit for human consumption, avoiding the traceability of the meat, and any sanitary control’.

It was a business that they carried out ‘with a profit motive, since the price of the animals unfit for human consumption was much lower than that intended for consumers’, the judge continued.

As a result: ‘In order to balance the accounts of the companies and camouflage their real state, fictitious invoicing was carried out’, they added.

‘In this way, they disguised the large number of slaughterings or meat products to avoid being investigated by the administrative authorities, always handling the proceeds in cash’, the judge pointed out.

To do this, they used animals that did not have any kind of identification or they artificially gave them one. In order to ensure that a horse with a red passport was suitable for sale, they used documents from horses that had died on the farm and had not been recorded in the system.

In the worst case, the accused made use of horses that were unfit for human consumption for various reasons and entered the slaughterhouse where they were killed and then entered them into the human food chain: “due to the lack of control by the official veterinarian’.

An agreement had been made with various people involved with the slaughterhouses

For this chain to function, the judge pointed out that an agreement had been made between those who introduced the livestock in the slaughterhouses. They also had a deal with those responsible for the centres, and the veterinarian himself was ‘indispensable’.

“They carried out this activity, avoiding the control of the veterinarians dependent on the administration or in collusion with one of these. For this, they falsified the official documents relating to guaranteeing the traceability of the animals’, she explained.

At the beginning of this initiative, Tardón placed Javier Fernández, who was assisted by Alejandro Domínguez and Bernardino Castro, in charge of getting the horses to the slaughterhouses.

This entry of livestock unfit for human consumption was carried out through two slaughterhouses located in the province of León.

In the first one, located in Astorga, Felix Iñigo Roldán and Carlos Valeriano Sanz were in charge of acquiring the product. The Toreno slaughterhouse was managed by Fernando de Sousa and his wife, Maria Mercedes Arias.

In the first centre, they had the connivance of an official veterinarian, but it has not been possible to determine which of them helped. Ángel Major de Benito, the official veterinarian, assisted the scheme in the Toreno centre.

“These veterinarians did not carry out the inspection functions that corresponded to their position, in such a way that it was possible that meat unfit for human consumption was finally destined for this purpose with a risk to the health of consumers’, explained Tardón.

In the Toreno slaughterhouse, some 2,080 horses were slaughtered throughout the year. However, according to official data from the Consejería de Ganadería de la Comunidad de Castilla y León, in 2015, only 512 horses were slaughtered in that slaughterhouse.

As an example of the practices followed in these centres, the judge focused on March 7, 2017, when four horses were slaughtered that ‘showed clear signs of melanomas’. The price of the processed meat at the Toreno centre was set at €1.50/kg.

Analysis of the meat showed it contained substances harmful to humans

The analysis of the state of the product that they marketed came about as a result of the entries and searches that the Guardia Civil carried out in 2017 in both centres. They took samples that showed the meat contained, among other things, traces of chloramphenicol or antibacterial residues above the limits.

The prosecution’s indictment stated that chloramphenicol was a medicine that has harmful effects on human health and that its use in slaughtering animals should therefore be avoided: ‘as it is a genotoxic substance (it can cause genetic damage and probably favour the appearance of different forms of cancer)’.

It added that the presence of microbiological substances, and more particularly antibiotics, in products of animal origin intended for human consumption: ‘pose a risk to public health’, because it generates bacterial resistance to antibiotics and can lead to ‘drug-drug interactions’ and cause allergic reactions if the consumer is sensitive to these antibiotics.

Officers also found monensin sodium and robenidine in the product: ‘substances that should not be used’ in horses because they are toxic to them.

These products have similar effects in humans, including an alteration of the calcium balance in cell membranes that damage heart and liver cells, causing failure in both organs, with systemic damage.