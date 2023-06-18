Brendan Rodgers Agrees Terms To Return As Manager Of Glasgow Celtic

By Chris King • 18 June 2023 • 21:06

Image of Brendan Rodgers. Credit: Вячеслав Евдокимов/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Brendan Rodgers has reportedly agreed terms that will see him return as the manager of Scottish football giants Glasgow Celtic.

According to a tweet this Sunday, June 18, from the respected Scottish sports journalist Anthony Joseph, the recently sacked Leicester City boss has agreed to a long-term deal.

He wrote: ‘UPDATE: Brendan Rodgers has agreed terms on a long-term deal to return to Celtic as manager. It’s understood paperwork is being finalised and an announcement is expected this week’.

UPDATE: Brendan Rodgers has agreed terms on a long-term deal to return to Celtic as manager. It's understood paperwork is being finalised and an announcement is expected this week. https://t.co/yvUK8Hxi27 pic.twitter.com/gC1hfhJm88 — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) June 18, 2023

Rodgers left the Foxes on April 2, with the club languishing in the Premier League’s relegation zone. Despite replacing him with Dean Smith until the end of the season, Leicester ultimately dropped down into the Championship.

After Ange Postecoglou was tempted by an offer to take over at Tottenham, the Parkhead bosses embarked on a search to find his successor.

In his previous spell with Celtic, the 50-year-old Northern Irishman enjoyed a very successful tenure after arriving in 2106, before his shock exit in 2019. It remains to be seen if the faithful are prepared to forgive him for that action.

He guided the club to seven trophies in two and a half years, including two straight Trebles, one of which was a memorable campaign in which they remained undefeated.

The Hoops have qualified for the Champions League as a result of winning the Scottish Premier League. Should his deal go ahead, the current UEFA coefficient rankings mean that Celtic automatically enter the group stage of the tournament.

Of course, the main predicament then remains to be whether he can guide them into the knockout stages. A third-place finish in the group still guarantees a Europa League spot which could give him a better chance of aiming at European glory in his first season back in Glasgow.

Their Old Firm rivals Rangers have already appeared in a European final since Rodgers was last at the helm, in last season’s Europa League. They eventually lost on penalties to the Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Spain.