Drive for charity: Calahonda Golf Tournament to support Royal British Legion

By Betty Henderson • 18 June 2023 • 15:28

The Times Sports Bar are keen charity sponsors. Photo credit: The Times Sports Bar and Grill

THE Times Sports Bar and Grill in La Cala de Mijas is thrilled to announce its upcoming Charity Golf Tournament, set to take place at Calanova Golf Club on Thursday, July 13.

This spectacular event is all in support of The Royal British Legion, which provides support to current and former service people in the UK and living abroad.

Spaces in the charity tournament are filling up fast, so anyone wanting to show off their golfing prowess is asked to sign up by contacting Colin to register: 634107501. Registration for the tournament costs €70, some of which will cover course costs, and the rest will go to the Royal British Legion.

The action starts bright and early at 8:30am with registration, followed by the first tee-off at 9:05am. Golfers will enjoy an exhilarating day of competition out on the course until 3:45pm, when the prize-giving ceremony begins. Excellent prizes are up for grabs for the best performing golfers.

Entertainment including a raffle and a charity auction will follow from 4:30pm, for spectators and golfers to celebrate after a day out on the green.

Even if you’re not a golfer, you can still make a difference by sponsoring this extraordinary event in any way you can. The organisers welcome any donations of prizes or support. Anyone wishing to support the tournament can also contact Colin for more details.

The event has the backing of plenty of other local businesses too including I-Golf, Glass The Label fashion, Johnny’s Bar and Grill, La Cala Vista Rentals and Services, Bombay Sapphire Dolphin Tours, and Vapora.

The golf tournament is set to be held at the picturesque Calanova Golf Club, a magnificent 18-hole, par 72 course nestled in the valley of La Cala de Mijas. The course offers stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea from almost every hole, offering golfers a delightful backdrop.