Environmental Groups Warn About Dangers Of Eating Wild Snails Collected Outdoors In Spain

By Chris King • 18 June 2023 • 19:24

Image of two snails on a leaf. Credit: UbjsP/Shutterstock.com

Members of the public have been reminded about the dangers of collecting and consuming wild snails found outdoors.

Organisations including Friends of the Earth, Ansar, the Naturalist Association of Aragón, and Ecologistas en Acción, have recently reiterated the health risks involved with eating these wild snails.

A lack of sanitary controls can lead to all kinds of illnesses in humans as these creatures often ingest herbicides that are sprayed on the places they inhabit where people might indulge in this unregulated activity.

During the recent spell of rainy days, people were often observed collecting snails outdoors from ditches and riverbanks in the agricultural areas of many Spanish cities, a practice that is also common in fields and mountains.

The collected snails are used both for their own consumption or they are introduced into irregular commercial networks, always without sanitary control.

Numerous other pesticides are frequently sprayed on crops adjacent to places where people might collect these wild snails from.

Those picking up these snails do not know if the required safety period has already been met after the phytosanitary treatments were carried out, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

The aforementioned organisations insisted that, even after the safety periods, there are always traces of pesticides. These are substances that bioaccumulate so that their toxic effects on people’s health can manifest themselves in the long term, they stressed.

These organisations also pointed out that snails perform an essential ecological function within the ecosystem due to their role as herbivores. They are recyclers of dead plant matter as well as sometimes becoming prey to numerous species of birds and mammals.

Environmental organisations pointed out that snail hunters, by moving stones, logs, and other elements, annoy and leave other animals sheltering under them out in the open. Similarly, they step on crops and collapse banks and ditches, causing damage to private property.