The History Behind Father’s Day, Which Falls This Year On Sunday, June 18 In The UK And Other Countries

By Chris King • 18 June 2023 • 6:00

Image of a father teaching his son to ride a bike. Credit: Andrey Yurlov/Shutterstock.com

Sunday, June 18, is Father’s Day in the United Kingdom and other countries across the world.

As a result, British citizens and those from other countries, celebrate the day while living in Spain.

Father’s Day is commonly recognised in many countries as falling annually on the third Sunday in June. It was originally designed to celebrate fatherhood as well as the paternal bond with children and the influence that fathers have on society in general.

This tradition is thought to date back to 1910 and a lady called Sonora Smart Dodd who lived in the American state of Washington.

Sonora’s father raised her and her five brothers single-handedly and she is said to have encouraged the Spokane Ministerial Association to mark a day that could be used to celebrate the role that fathers play.

Two years earlier, in 1908, a woman called Grace Clayton who was living in West Virginia is believed to have convinced her pastor, the Reverend Robert Thomas Webb, to dedicate a service in memory of a terrible accidental explosion that had occurred in a local mine.

Grace’s father had perished many years previously but her action was apparently inspired by the 1907 Monogah Mining Disaster. A total of 366 men died, 250 of whom were also fathers, and the awful tragedy left around 1,000 children fatherless.

Earlier that year, the first-ever Mother’s Day had been inaugurated and so Grace approached her pastor with the idea of also holding a day to commemorate the fathers who had been lost in the mining disaster.

In Catholic countries, Father’s Day is held on March 19

In some European nations where the Catholic religion predominates, Father’s Day has been celebrated on March 19 since at least 1508 in the Middle Ages, where it was more commonly known as the Feast of St Joseph.

Italians celebrate Father’s Day as ‘Festa del Papa’, while in Spain it is called ‘Dia del Padre’, which always takes place on March 19.

The Spanish and Portuguese are credited with introducing the tradition to the Americas where a customary celebration of fatherhood was believed to have been actively supported by the Catholic Church, allegedly on the initiative of the Franciscans.