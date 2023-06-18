From bump to slump: Spain’s birthrate continues to fall

By Betty Henderson • 18 June 2023 • 10:29

Spain’s birth rate has been in decline for several years. Photo credit: La Moncloa

SPAIN’S low birthrate remains a concern according to the latest report by the National Institute for Statistics (INE), released on Wednesday, June 14. The INE report found that Spain’s birth rate fell in the first four months of the year.

Just 103,443 newborns entered the world from January to April 2023, marking a drop of 1.75 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Spain has seen a downward trend in births since 2016 when 132,045 births were recorded. The first trimester of 2023 has seen the lowest birth rates in eight years.

Asturias, Navarra, Murcia and Cantabria experienced the sharpest decline in birth rates compared to the previous year, with more than seven per cent less births in Asturias. On the other hand, Madrid and Aragon stand as the only regions defying the downward trend in 2023.

In fact, Aragon experienced somewhat of a baby boom in the first trimester of 2023, with figures increasing seven per cent on last year’s data.

The Vice President of the European Commission, Dubravka Suica, expressed concern at the low birth rate, noting that the European Union is projected to account for just four per cent of the global population by 2070. This figure is at odds with the EU’s goal to be a global leader.

While the news may cause concern in some respects, some experts say that this is actually good news as much of the world grapples with the threat of overpopulation in coming years.

The INE also took a look at the most common names of babies born in Spain this year, finding that Lucía and Martín are the most common names for the year so far.

