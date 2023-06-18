Massive 5.8 Earthquake Rocks Western France

By John Ensor • 18 June 2023 • 1:54

French earthquake. Credit: Christophe Bechu/Twitter.com

An unusually large earthquake has shaken France, the most powerful for years according to experts.

Late on Friday, June 16 an earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude on the Richter scale struck large areas of western France, according to France 24.

Reportedly this was the strongest earthquake to hit France for about 20 years. RENASS, the national network for seismic surveillance recorded the quake at 5.3 while the French Central Seismological Bureau (BCSF) put it at 5.8.

Despite the epicentre being close to France’s west coast, the quake was felt throughout most of the country

In the town of La Laigne, the quake has left hundreds of buildings uninhabitable, with Emergency services reporting that 170 people have had to evacuate their homes with at least 10 people injured.

Didier Marcaillou, the local fire chief warned the church had become ‘completely unusable,’ while Nicolas Basselier a regional official said: ‘The school will have to be closed as a precaution.’

Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne called the event ‘unusual’ and assured worried residents that, ‘we will obviously ensure that everyone has access to rehousing.’

France’s Minister for Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion, Christophe Bechu tweeted his response: ‘The west of France has been hit by a powerful earthquake, which is still being assessed but is estimated to be around 5.8 on the Richter scale.

‘So far, one light casualty has been treated by the emergency services, and numerous cases of falling rocks and cracks have been reported.

‘I would like to express my full support for the government services, the fire brigade, the local councillors and all the residents. This is one of the strongest earthquakes recorded in mainland France,’ he concluded.

Other people from far and wide expressed their surprise: ‘In La Rochelle, I felt a very loud rumbling. Furniture started to shake. The loudest here for several decades. No apparent damage. Anti-seismic standards have been used in construction for over 20 years.’

One resident of Paris commented: ‘Felt in the Paris area, is that possible? Because around that time I had the impression that the building I was in moved slightly for a few seconds.’

One final comment said: ‘We also felt it at Courseulles sur Mer. I was sitting on the sofa and all of a sudden the lamp in the living room started to shake. My neighbour came to see me to see if she’d been dreaming. No, not at all.’