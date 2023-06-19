BREAKING: Iconic English Actress Angela Thorne Passes Away Aged 84

By Chris King • 19 June 2023 • 18:09

Credit: EWN

Angela Thorne, the English actress probably best known for her character of Marjory Frobisher in the hilarious BBC sitcom ‘To The Manor Born‘, has passed away at the age of 84.

According to The Sun, her death was announced by her family, although no further information was revealed with regard to her actual date of passing, except that she died peacefully at her home.

In the BBC show, the actress played the best friend of Audrey Fforbes-Hamilton, played by Penelope Keith. In the series, the snooty Audrey had to sell her home, Grantleigh Manor, after her husband died.

She ended up living in The Old Lodge, a cottage on its grounds, from where she kept an eye on the new owner of her home, Richard DeVere (Peter Bowles).

The actress was born in Karachi, which at the time was British India, but is now in present-day Pakistan. Her father was an Indian Army doctor which resulted in her spending the first five years of her life in the country.

After the family moved back to Britain, Angela attended the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, where she learned the stagecraft necessary for her future work as an actress.

In 1967 she married Cardiff-born television actor Peter Penry-Jones, with whom she shared two children. They stayed together for 22 years until her husband’s death from bowel cancer in 2009. Peter even got to appear alongside his wife in two episodes of ‘To The Manor Born’

Aside from her memorable role in the BBC sitcom, Angela was also nominated in 1981 for Best Comedy Performance in the Laurence Olivier Awards.

That came as a result of playing the part of the former Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the stage production ‘Anyone for Denis?’ at London’s Whitehall Theatre.

Her career as an actress was very diverse, playing a variety of different roles with great success. On television, Angela also appeared in ‘Hearthbeat’, ‘Foyle’s War’, ‘Midsomer Murders’, and ‘The Good Life’. In 1989, she voiced Elizabeth II in the film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book, ‘The BFG’.

Credit: EWN