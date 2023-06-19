British PM strikes balance between consumer rights and obesity

By John Ensor • 19 June 2023 • 12:39

UK government commited to tackling obesity. Credit: AGorohov/Shutterstock.com.

Plans by the British government to ban multi-buy deals on certain foods and drinks will be delayed until October 2025, partly due to the recent hikes in food prices.

The Uk government published a press release on June 17, to explain their decision to postpone controversial plans to ban shops from offering multi-buy deals, including BOGOF offers, on food items that are high in fat, salt, or sugar.

The ruling had already been postponed until October 2023, but the Government has now announced that it will be delayed for another two years until October 2025.

According to GOV.UK: ‘This will now be extended to allow the government to continue to review the impact of the restrictions on the consumers and businesses in light of the unprecedented global economic situation.

‘Economies across the world have been affected by higher-than-expected global energy and goods prices, leading to increased costs across supply chains.

‘The delay means shoppers will be able to continue taking advantage of multibuy offers on all foods.’

In light of the pressure on UK households, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak commented: ‘I firmly believe in people’s right to choose – and at a time when household budgets are under continuing pressure from the global rise in food prices, it is not fair for government to restrict the options available to consumers on their weekly shop.

‘It is right that we consider carefully the impact on consumers and businesses, while ensuring we’re striking the balance with our important mission to reduce obesity and help people live healthier lives.’

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay echoed the PM’s sentiments: ‘With families facing rising food prices and cost of living pressures, it is right that we delay the implementation of these restrictions so as to support businesses and allow them to focus on making food more affordable for families.’

Obesity in the UK costs the NHS around £6.5 billion a year and is the second biggest cause of cancer. The government has reiterated its commitment to tackling the problem as it will help to reduce the strain put on the NHS as it works to tackle the COVID-19 backlogs.

This month the government announced the rollout of a new generation of obesity drugs to support people to lose weight and reduce pressure on hospitals.

Other measures include introducing calorie labelling on menus, which are expected to bring health benefits of £4.6 billion and provide NHS savings of £430 million.

They are also considering introducing the Soft Drinks Industry Levy which has seen the average sugar content of drinks decrease by 46 per cent between 2015 and 2020, and programmes to boost school sport to help children and young people have an active start to life.