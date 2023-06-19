By Aaron Hindhaugh • 19 June 2023 • 13:05

Credit: "Chelsea FC Stadium Viewing" by markyharky is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea now don’t want Hakim Ziyech at the club and have concrete interest in selling him to Saudi Arabia.

The Blues appear to have somehow managed to fall on their feet this summer as they were facing major Financial Fair Play issues due to their high wage bill and the amount of money spent under Todd Boehly’s ownership, but the Saudi Pro League has come to their rescue.

This is because since PIF, the owners of Newcastle United, bought out for top clubs in Saudi Arabia, they have been attracting some top players over to the Middle East, including a whole host of fringe Chelsea players.

The likes of Ziyech, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly and even Champions League winner N’golo Kante have all been tipped to make the move this summer which would significantly help the Blues manoeuvre in the transfer market.

Chelsea want Ziyech to leave

While three out of the four mentioned have never managed to make an impact at Chelsea, they are reportedly earning a combined total of £550,000 per week, so moving them all on would be a huge sigh of relief from the Blues.

It appears likely that all of them will make the move to Saudi Arabia at some point this summer, but it’s Ziyech who appears to be the most unwanted out of all of them at Stamford Bridge this summer.

“It’s very concrete the possibility that Hakim Ziyech to leave Chelsea this summer,” Romano said on his YouTube channel. “They don’t want him to continue because he needs a change and they want a change and the negotiation between Ziyech and Al-Nassr, the team of Cristiano Ronaldo is advancing really well.”

Ziyech edging closer to exit door

The Moroccan international has never been able to adapt to life in England and the Premier League with just 35 league starts to his name since the summer of 2020 when he joined from Ajax after a stunning time both domestically and in Europe.

Ziyech was a star for Ajax during their iconic run to the semi-final of the Champions League in 2019, but he’s flopped at Chelsea with just 15 league goal involvements to his name, so coupled with his huge wages it’s no surprise no clubs in Europe are as keen as Saudi Arabia to take him off of Chelsea’s hands.