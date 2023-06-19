Community care: Rotary Mijas International bonds with charity and sister organisation

By Betty Henderson • 19 June 2023 • 13:20

Rotary Mijas International donated a month of breakfast supplies. Photo credit: Rotary Mijas International

IN a heartwarming display of support, Rotary Mijas International paid a visit to the headquarters of the Association for Alzheimer’s Patients (AFA) in Mijas on Monday, June 12.

Sharing their appreciation for the association’s tireless efforts in caring for both Spanish and international patients, the Rotary Club commended AFA and its volunteers for their dedication in serving the community.

During the visit, Rotary Mijas International had the honour of contributing to AFA’s cause. They donated one month’s worth of breakfast supplies and funds to cover the costs of a physiotherapist and nurse, also for a month.

The club’s President, Christine, along with Katja Range and other Rotary representatives, personally handed over the generous donation and acknowledged the love and compassion of the AFA’s volunteers.

Continuing their spirit of collaboration, Rotary Mijas International met again on Sunday, June 18, strengthening their ties with East Marbella Rotary Club. President Christine extended a warm gesture to the new East Marbella President, Sara Neil (Platt), presenting her with a Rotary Friendship brooch.

The meaningful exchange shows the close bond between the two groups. In a pledge, Sara vowed to pass on the brooch to the next lady President in 2024.

During the meeting, Rotary Mijas International and its members also shared their excitement to collaborate on future projects with East Marbella Rotary Club.

Rotary Mijas International welcomes members from diverse backgrounds and nationalities. As a non-political and non-religious organisation, it aims to boost involvement in both local and global humanitarian initiatives.

The club holds lunch meetings twice a month, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, with a 30 minute meeting followed by a formal lunch at 2:30pm. The meetings take place at La Sierra Restaurant, within the Cerrado del Águila golf course in Mijas Costa and cost €30 for the lunch.

Visitors and new members are warmly welcomed and can express interest by emailing the group at: info@rotarymijasinternational.org.