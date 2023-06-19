DGT double down on road surveillance in Malaga

By John Ensor • 19 June 2023 • 9:31

Extra check for holiday season. Credit: Juan-Carlos-L.-Ruiz Shutterstock.com

A new campaign by Spain’s driving authority Direccion General de Traffico (DGT) will focus on the safety of Malaga’s roads.

At this time of year, one province of Spain that doubles the movement of traffic on its roads is Malaga, and it is the aim of the DGT to improve safety with zero fatalities, writes OK Diario.

With road traffic set to significantly increase during the height of the holiday season, the DGT is in charge of surveillance and has launched a campaign of surveillance and speed control in Malaga and has urged all road users to be extra vigilant by being attentive to road signs and sticking to the rules.

The DGT launches warnings and campaigns every year to promote road safety and has chosen Malaga to be the first. Road users can expect to see speed controls carried out both periodically and randomly by the DGT’s mobile and fixed speed cameras.

Certain areas are prone to vehicles speeding, which is why there are fixed radars placed to maintain a constant speed in the event of a possible risk. The DGT also indicated that there is a possibility of introducing a mobile radar in those places where there may be a possible danger.

With the expected influx of visitors drawn to the region at this time of year, the Safety Department of Torremolinos Town Council (Malaga) has drawn up a calendar for a series of speed controls.

On Sunday, June 18, controls were located on the Los Pinares road, and in the evening between 6.00 pm to 7.30 hours pm, on the Avenida Alcalde Miguel Escalona Quesada. This was a trial run before the massive arrival of tourists at the end of the school term and the first holidays.

The second round of controls will start on Saturday, June 24, when many have already started their holidays, with morning shifts starting at 10.00 am until 1.30 pm in Camino de la Cantera and afternoon shifts beginning at 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm in Avenida Benalmádena.