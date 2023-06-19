Gone Too Soon, Remembering Martín

By Catherine Mcgeer • 19 June 2023 • 17:18

Image of Martín with his family Credit: Change.org fundraising page

Remembering Martín: A Heartbreaking Farewell to a Brave Young Boy Battling Childhood Cancer

MURCIA stood still to mourn the loss of young Martín, the 8-year-old boy from Molina de Segura who suffered from incurable cancer. He passed away on Saturday, June 9. As reported in last week’s edition of the Euro Weekly News Martín suffered from an aggressive incurable tumor.

A relative of the family said ’He has gone peacefully, calmly, with family and without suffering for a single minute.’ Diffuse intrinsic stem glioma was the type of cancer that Martín had and it affects 20 to 30 children aged 5 to 10 annually. Martín’s brother said ‘We are carrying this moment, the loss of my brother, with love and affection.’ And he went on to say ‘We want this nightmare to serve for something.’

Mucha fuerza a toda la familia de Martín. Un niño que ha luchado hasta el último momento y siempre con la mejor actitud del mundo. Una estrella brilla en el cielo hoy ✨ pic.twitter.com/52SzkqNXEa — ceciarmy (@ceciarmy) June 10, 2023

The family has asked the Minister for Health to increase the funding for childhood cancer. Martín’s family arranged many charitable initiatives to highlight their campaign and many personalities have supported it including Frank Cuesta and they have managed to get 260,000 signatures on their Change.org page.

Tributes poured out over the weekend for young Martín and the Local Police escorted the funeral procession saying it was their ‘last goodbye to Martín, just as he would have liked.’ From the Euro Weekly News, we would like to send our sincere condolences to the family. Rest In Peace little man.

Esta mañana hemos dado nuestro último adiós a Martín, tal y como a él le hubiese gustado, escoltado por nuestros compañeros del Grupo de Motoristas con luces y sirenas. Vuela alto, pequeño Charmander.

Tu recuerdo perdurará entre nosotros. pic.twitter.com/4PpwowwuTj — Policía Local Murcia (@MurciaPolicia) June 11, 2023